Strength In Unity: How The Home Depot's Homer Fund Helped A Store Associate Expand His Mobility

Stephen was paralyzed after a tree fell on his neck in 2010, requiring him to use a wheelchair. He recently partnered with an organization that helped pay for a new power lift but still needed assistance for the remaining balance. Here's how The Homer Fund helped him cover the cost.
Since 1999, The Homer Fund has granted over $250 million to more than 180,000 associates in need, thanks to the collective support from fellow Home Depot associates. To learn about donation options, check eligibility or apply for a grant, visit THDHomerFund .
