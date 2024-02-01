Strength In Unity: How The Home Depot's Homer Fund Helped A Store Associate Expand His Mobility

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on Built from Scratch

Stephen was paralyzed after a tree fell on his neck in 2010, requiring him to use a wheelchair. He recently partnered with an organization that helped pay for a new power lift but still needed assistance for the remaining balance. Here's how The Homer Fund helped him cover the cost.

Since 1999, The Homer Fund has granted over $250 million to more than 180,000 associates in need, thanks to the collective support from fellow Home Depot associates. To learn about donation options, check eligibility or apply for a grant, visit THDHomerFund .

Keep up with all the latest Home Depot news! Subscribe to our bi-weekly news update and get the top Built from Scratch stories delivered straight to your inbox.