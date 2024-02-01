Jewel-Osco To Give 50 Moms Surprise Grocery Deliveries

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally posted by Progressive Grocer .

By Bridget Goldschmidt.

Inspired by the achievements of mothers throughout its market area of Illinois, Indiana and Iowa, Jewel-Osco and diaper brand Huggies have rolled out the MOMents at Jewel-Osco contest. Aiming to recognize deserving moms and nourish families, the contest will award surprise grocery deliveries valued at more than $500 each.

See original post on Progressive Grocer