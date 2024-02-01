The Peninsula Editor-In-Chief Meets Ambassador Of Malta

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Editor-in-Chief of The Peninsula, Dr. Khalid Mubarak Al-Shafi, welcomed the Ambassador of Malta to Qatar, H E Simon Pullicino, at the newspaper's office yesterday.

During the meeting, the Ambassador was provided with insights into the newspaper's development over the last two decades, its mission, vision, and the significance of its website.

Additionally, discussions between the envoy and the Editor-in-Chief centred on enhancing cooperation between the embassy and the newspaper to advance the interests of the people of both countries.