Sheikha Moza Meets Consort Of Malaysia's Prime Minister

QNA
Doha, Qatar: Chairperson of Qatar Foundation and Education Above All HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser met on Thursday with consort of Malaysia's Prime Minister HE Dr. Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is visiting Qatar to attend the inauguration of Al Mujadilah Centre and Mosque for Women.
During the meeting, they discussed contemporary Muslim women's issues, especially in the field of public policies and programmes.
