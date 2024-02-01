3-2-1 Museum Unveils Immersive Film Art Exhibition Of Zidane

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum (QOSM) unveiled its latest attraction, the film art exhibition“A 21st Century Portrait, 2006,” featuring the iconic Zinedine Zidane in a captivating display of skill and grace.

The exhibition, opened yesterday, takes visitors on a sensory journey, immersing them in a 360-degree perspective of Zidane's prowess on the field.

Captured by 17 synchronised cameras strategically positioned around Santiago Bernabeu Stadium during a riveting match between Real Madrid and Villareal on April 23, 2005, the lens exclusively focuses on Zidane. Renowned for his elegance, ball control, and passing technique, the piece masterfully captures his precision, focus, and charisma in real time from various angles, providing an intimate portrayal of the football maestro.

Adrian Fisher, Head of Digital at 3-2-1 QOSM, stressed the uniqueness of the installation.“It is very unique, in a sense that just from the technology perspective alone, it's very much an analogue meets digital world, so the medium was shot on film and yet it's being portrayed on high-definition screen - so that's the first element,” he told The Peninsula.

“This is a football match shot on 17 cameras, with an 18th camera being the eye of the film, shown on a large video,” Fisher explained.“The concept is to bring to visitors the intimacy of a football match played by a world-leading, widely recognised passionate player of the game.” Moreover, he said that each camera is displayed on its own screen, synchronised from minute zero, drawing visitors into the passion and artistry of the game.

Aalia Al Khater, Head of Exhibitions at 3-2-1 QOSM, highlighted the timing of the exhibition during the football season and the ongoing AFC Asian Cup tournament being hosted in the country, attracting fans worldwide.“Zinedine Zidane is one of those iconic Arab players that resonates with a global audience,” she said.

She explained that the film art exhibition by Douglas Gordan and Philippe Parreno shows Zidane's play during the Spanish La Liga match in 2005,“capturing Zidane essentially playing in a quite personal and up-close way; you can hear his breathing, you can feel his movements, and watching him from different angles captures that and his essence as a player,” she told The Peninsula.

Moreover, the film is a symphony of sound. Zidane's internal inner voice, his breath, the impact of kicks, player collisions, fans' cheers, and the stadium's ambience meld seamlessly with an original soundtrack crafted by Scottish rock band Mogwai. The music guides a dreamy narrative, navigating the match's highs and lows - sometimes introspective and contemplative, other times reaching soaring and exhilarating crescendos.

Born in Marseille in 1972, Zinedine Zidane, the French-Algerian footballer, is acclaimed as one of the greatest players in history. Achieving the Ballon d'Or, the 1998 World Championship, the 2000 European Championship, and thrice crowned FIFA World Player of the Year, Zidane emerged as an iconic figure for France. The artwork draws inspiration from both age-old traditions of painted portraiture and contemporary real-time film portraits, echoing the influence of artists like Andy Warhol.

The exhibition, a celebration of football and Zidane's legacy is scheduled to run until June.