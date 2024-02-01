Sheikha Moza Meets First Lady Of The Gambia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Chairperson of Qatar Foundation and Education Above All HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser met on Thursday with First Lady of The Gambia HE Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow, who is visiting Qatar to attend the inauguration of Al Mujadilah Centre and Mosque for Women.

During the meeting, the two parties discussed the efforts of the Education Above All Foundation to reduce the number of out-of-school children in The Gambia, and touched on ways to support and empower Muslim women.