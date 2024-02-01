Prime Minister Meets Members Of US Senate

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington, February 01 (QNA) - HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met in Washington with a number of US Senators from the Republican Party, lead by Senator Roger Marshall.



His Excellency also met with a number of US Senators from the Democratic Party, lead by Senator Chris Coons and Senator Chris Van Hollen.

During the two meetings, they discussed the strategic relations between the two friendly countries and ways to strengthen and develop them. They also discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.