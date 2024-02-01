QR10,000 Fine, Jail Term For Capturing Accident Photos In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) warned that capturing accident photos in unauthorised conditions violates privacy laws and is subject to legal consequences.
“Adhering to laws reflects your awareness and preserves the rights of others,” said MoI on its social media post.
The Ministry cited Article 333 of the Penal Code which stipulates that "whoever illegally intrudes into another person's private life and without their consent shall be punished by imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years in prison and/or a fine not exceeding QR10,000."
