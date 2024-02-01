               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Amir Receives Phone Call From Palestinian President


2/1/2024 2:01:16 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received today a phone call from the President of the State of Palestine HE Mahmoud Abbas.

During the call, bilateral relations between the two countries were discussed, and the latest developments in the Palestinian territories, especially developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip.

MENAFN01022024000063011010ID1107798966

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search