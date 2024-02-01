Amir Receives Phone Call From Palestinian President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received today a phone call from the President of the State of Palestine HE Mahmoud Abbas.
During the call, bilateral relations between the two countries were discussed, and the latest developments in the Palestinian territories, especially developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip.
