No Income Tax Relief, Middle-Class In Tears: Check These Hilarious Budget 2024 Memes, Jokes

- Live Mint) "Budget 2024: Social media is filled with memes after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget 2024 on February 1. This is the Narendra Modi-led government's last Budget before the Lok Sabha elections which will be held this year on social media have reacted with hilarious memes as the finance minister kept the income tax slab rates unchanged for both new and old income tax regimes. Hashtags such as \"Budget2024\", \"Incometax\", and“Lakshadweep” have been trending on Twitter, with many lamenting for the 'middle class' while other users taking a dig at the Maldives 2024 Funny Memes LIVE UpdatesWhen it comes to Budget, the only thing that the salaried class looks forward to is an income tax rebate. However, Lakshadweep got special mention in the Interim Budget as the finance minister said the tourism infrastructure and amenities would be taken up on the islands, including Lakshadweep. This announcement came amid an ongoing political row with the Maldives over the derogatory remarks by some Maldivian ministers against PM Modi 2024 LIVE UpdatesHere are top interesting memesMeanwhile, Nirmala Sitharaman presented her sixth consecutive budget with a speech lasting 56 minutes, her shortest ever. She also holds the distinction of delivering the longest budget speech at two hours and forty minutes in 2020. In 2019, as India's first full-time woman finance minister, Sitharaman's budget speech lasted for two hours and 17 minutes.
Also Read: Budget 2024: From 'Lakhpati Didi,' to 'cervical cancer vaccination,' FM Sitharaman's announcements for women | 5 pointsIn 2021, her speech lasted for one hour and 50 minutes, followed by 92 minutes in 2022 and 87 minutes in 2023. In 2019, the finance minister did away with the traditional Budget briefcase and instead went for a 'bahi-khata' with the national emblem to carry the speech and other documents on a tablet computer, a tradition she stuck to today also.
