India-Maldives Row: 'These Are Internal Matters', Says MEA On President Mohammed Muizzu's Impeachment Reports

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Amid India-Maldives tensions and reports about the opposition party's move to impeach Maldivian President Mohammed Muizzu, the Ministry of External Affairs

(MEA) on February 1 said India would not like to comment on the internal matters of the Maldives a press conference on Wednesday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, as quoted by news agency ANI, \"These are internal matters of the Maldives and we would not like to comment on that...\"Meanwhile, the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), which also holds a majority in Parliament, is planning to submit a motion to impeach pro-China President Mohamed Muizzu, Maldives' ruling party, the Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) and People's National Congress (PNC) said they would not allow the removal of President Muizzu.\"We will not allow them any opportunity to go ahead with this. They will have to kill us all first before they can even think of removing the President from office,\" PPM Parliamentary Group leader and Eydhafushi constituency MP Ahmed Saleem was quoted as saying by The mv READ: 'All is good...,' Maldives envoy says day after opposition leader urged Prez Muizzu to 'apologise to PM Modi'. Detail hereClashes broke out in Parliament on Sunday between pro-government MPs and opposition lawmakers over differences over the approval of four members of the pro-China president's cabinet Monday, the Maldives' Parliament only approved one of the four members of pro-China President Mohamed Muizzu's cabinet against whom the main opposition MDP has issued a three-line red whip to The Edition report, the decision to submit an impeachment motion was taken unanimously in the parliamentary group meeting of the MDP on Monday. A minimum of 53 votes are required to remove a sitting president Maldives Parliament, which has 87 members, had recently amended its standing orders to make it easier to submit an impeachment motion. The MDP and Democrats together have 56 MPs between them; 43 MPs from MDP, and 13 from Democrats from President Muizzu soughtLeader of the Jumhoori Party Gasuim Ibrahim on January 30 urged President Muizzu to formally apologise to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for recent controversial remarks agency PTI reported that he also made a pitch for 'diplomatic reconciliation' to mend bilateral relations January 13, President Muizzu, known for his pro-China stance, said, \"We may be small but this doesn't give them the licence to bully us.\"With agency inputs.

MENAFN01022024007365015876ID1107798953