84 Lumber Names Mark Ingersoll As Area Manager In Western Division

has announced area manager Mark Ingersoll will be moving to its Western Division, overseeing facilities in California, Nevada, and Arizona.

Mark Ingersoll, Area Manager in Western Division, 84 Lumber

"His accomplishments as a seasoned leader in our Southeast division, coupled with his commitment to the success of the company, makes him the best choice to manage our opportunities out west," said 84 Lumber CEO and owner Maggie Hardy. "With all the ongoing growth in California, combined with our potential plans for key markets in the west, having Mark lead the charge is without a doubt the best move for us."

Ingersoll joined 84 Lumber in February 1992 as a Manager Trainee in Depew, New York. In 2002, Ingersoll was named as an Area Manager, overseeing 84 Lumber sites in Florida and Georgia. In 2018, he was tasked with overseeing the company's operations in Georgia and eastern Tennessee and was named the 2019 Area Manager of the Year.

"I'm humbled that 84 Lumber believes in my accomplishments and abilities as an area manager and that they've entrusted me with these new California stores and facilities," said Ingersoll. "I know that our team's success in the Atlanta market can be applied and enhanced in California. 84 Lumber's future is looking very bright."

As the area manager, Ingersoll will be overseeing the new 84 Lumber locations, including Stockton and Riverside. The upcoming Riverside store, located at the site of the old Champion Lumber at 1600 Columbia Ave., sits on approximately 15 acres. The added capacity allows 84 Lumber to keep up with the growth in the area. This new location will also allow associates to accommodate the needs of customers, such as framers, that wouldn't have been possible at the previous location in Beaumont. Career opportunities at these new locations will soon become available at /careers.

Additional expansion plans in California include a truss plant in Bakersfield. These new sites, along with already established stores in Bakersfield, Clovis, and Beaumont, will bring 84 Lumber's presence to eight total locations in the state. Ingersoll will also be responsible for the Phoenix and Las Vegas markets.

84 Lumber is the leading supplier of building materials, manufactured components, and industry-leading services for single and multifamily residences and commercial buildings. The company operates more than 310 facilities in 33 states and is continuing to grow.

