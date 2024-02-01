'CM, DCM Support MLA Balakrishna’S Congress Guarantee Cancellation Threat': Nikhil Kumaraswamy

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Magadi MLA H.D. Balakrishna, a member of the Karnataka Congress party, has stirred controversy by asserting that if the Congress fails to secure victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the five guarantees promised by the state government would be nullified. This statement has prompted strong reactions from political circles, with JDS youth wing state president Nikhil Kumaraswamy condemning the move and accusing the Congress of resorting to blackmail.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy took to the social networking site X to express his concerns, questioning the autonomy of MLAs to make such impactful statements during elections without the explicit approval of the Congress party leadership, Chief Minister, and Deputy Chief Minister. He suggested that the government's struggles in implementing the guarantees might have led one of its legislators to make the drastic statement.

Karnataka: Retired soldiers move HC against election guarantees by Congress, claim misuse of public funds

The tone of MLA Balakrishna's remarks has been interpreted as a direct threat to voters, implying, "Vote for the Congress party, or the promised guarantees will be revoked without hesitation." This approach has been criticized as an affront to democracy and a breach of the people's trust.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy pointed out the irony in the situation, emphasizing that guarantees were promised with the primary goal of winning elections and later implemented. He criticized the Congress party for attempting to reclaim these guarantees now that the political landscape appears less favourable.

'Congress guarantees did not work...' BJP leaders hail people's mandate in 3 states

Balakrishna's controversial statement has not only drawn criticism from the opposition but has also put leaders within the Congress, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, in a challenging position.

Background:

During a public relations meeting in Srigiripur of Magadi taluk, MLA Balakrishna compared the BJP's plea for votes based on the Ram Mandir construction failure with the Congress' request for votes based on the implementation of five guarantees. He went on to state that if Congress fails to secure more seats in the Lok Sabha elections, it would be indicative that the public does not favour the guarantees. This assertion essentially blackmailed voters into considering the implications of their votes on the fate of the promised guarantees.