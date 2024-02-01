Congress' DK Suresh Calls For 'Separate Country For South' Over Tax Distribution Disparity; Sparks Row (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent statement, Karnataka Congress MP DK Suresh expressed his opinion about the Union Interim Budget 2024, presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman and gave a controversial statement regarding the tax distribution disparity. He called for a separate nation for the South, driven by his belief that South India's financial resources are disproportionately directed towards North India. He expressed concern that this economic gap could pose significant financial challenges for the southern states. Suresh cautioned that if this trend persists, there might be a need to advocate more strongly for the interests of South India.

He expressed apprehensions regarding what he perceives as minimal changes in the current budget. According to Suresh, despite the budget featuring different names, he contends that only the nameplates have been altered, raising doubts about the true impact of the Economic Survey and the nation's achievements over the past year.

During his address, Suresh raised questions about the legitimacy of specific budget-related announcements, emphasizing the need for a clearer understanding of the government's economic strategies. He criticized election-related statements in the budget, accusing some parties of altering their stance on guarantees and suggesting that political motives might overshadow genuine policy concerns.

DK Suresh's assertion has ignited a heated debate, with opinions sharply divided on the feasibility and implications of such a proposal. Critics argue that unity is crucial for the country's progress. As the debate unfolds, DK Suresh's call for a 'separate country for South' underscores the growing concerns over tax distribution disparities and regional economic imbalances, injecting a new dimension into the ongoing discourse on India's fiscal policies.