Complaint Filed Against Bigg Boss Kannada 10 Runner Up Drone Prathap Over Alleged Unauthorised Drone Sales

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Drone Pratap, the runner-up of Bigg Boss, finds himself entangled in legal troubles once again. A complaint has been lodged against him at the Rajarajeshwari Nagar police station by Paramesh, a resident of Banashankari. The grievance alleges Drone Prathap is selling drones belonging to the Department of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and the claim is that they are selling drones without proper licensing through their organization, Dronark Aerospace Pvt. Ltd.



The complaint asserts that unsuspecting individuals are being deceived by the sale of drones without the necessary permissions. In response to Paramesh's complaint, the police have registered a Non-Cognizable Report (NCR) and are currently investigating the matter.

The controversy surrounding Drone Prathap deepens as BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) officials file a defamation case against him. The move comes in the wake of Pratap sharing a distressing account of his encounter with authorities during the Covid pandemic.



Detailing his experience, Prathap claimed mistreatment and harassment by officials after contracting COVID-19. Despite completing quarantine and subsequently visiting Chikmagalur, he faced legal consequences for allegedly violating COVID protocols. Authorities allegedly physically assaulted him and made false accusations to his parents, including a sinister suggestion that he had contemplated poisoning them.

BBMP officials vehemently deny Pratap's allegations, labelling them as baseless. However, more trouble brews as Sarang Mane from Maharashtra accuses Pratap of fraudulent activities. According to Mane, Pratap promised to provide him with nine drones for agricultural purposes, collecting an advance payment of INR 35 lakhs and 75 thousand. Despite sending warnings through emails, Mane claims Pratap has neither delivered the drones nor refunded the money.

Mane's allegations raise concerns as he reveals an agreement made during the tender process, supported by a record of transferring 38 lakh rupees. The promised drones for agricultural spraying were never received, leaving Mane disgruntled and seeking legal recourse.