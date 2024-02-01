Tamil Actor Rajkiran's Daughter Priya Separated From Husband; Video Goes Viral

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Zeenat Priya, the foster daughter of well-known actor Rajkiran, has recently disclosed startling details regarding her marriage to television actor Munish Raja. Despite facing opposition from their families, the couple went ahead with their wedding, causing a stir in the public eye. However, Zeenat Priya has now taken to social media to announce their separation in an emotional video.

Their love story commenced innocently through a connection on Facebook. What began as a friendship soon evolved into a romantic relationship, with Munish Raja's family endorsing the union. However, the situation took a different turn with Rajkiran's strong disapproval of the marriage. This opposition led Zeenat Priya to make the difficult decision to leave her family home.

In the video, she said, "Hello everyone I am Priya... adopted daughter of Rajkiran sir. I got married to actor Munish Raja in 2022. You all know that through media. After that marriage... now we are separated. It's been two months since the separation. It's legal. No marriage. I have made my father ugly for this marriage. Even though I have done so much, when I had a problem, my father honestly came and helped me. This is an unexpected kindness. Forgive me, father."



Adding to the complexity, Rajkiran made serious allegations against Munish Raja, suggesting ulterior motives and accusing him of exploiting Rajkiran's reputation for personal advantage and financial gain. These accusations intensified the controversy surrounding their marriage.



