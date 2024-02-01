Tragic End To Twisted Dreams: Chinese Couple Executed For Brutal Slaying Of 2 Children To Start Afresh

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A Chinese couple were successfully executed on Wednesday after their gruesome crime caught the nation by shock. Zhang Bo and his girlfriend Ye Chengchen threw 2 children from their 15th-floor apartment to get rid of and start a new family. The crime topped the social media charts of China where people shared their disgust for the couple.

Zhang Bo who divorced his then-wife Chen Meilin in February 2020 started a new relationship with Ye Chengchen. Zhang Bo had two children, a two-year-old girl and a one-year-old boy. Ye Chengchen saw the two kids as a major obstacle in the romantic relationship and brainwashed Zhang Bo to facilitate the crime to get rid.

Zhang Bo and Ye Chengchen threw the kids out from their 15th-floor balcony window. People instantly gathered around and shouted after witnessing the bloodbath on the floor. The Chinese couple were arrested and put in prison cells. China's Supreme Court sanctioned capital punishment asked by the prosecutors. After two years, Zhang Bo and Ye Chengchen were given lethal injections on Wednesday.

Zhang Bo before his death came to the realization of what he had done. Reports suggest he cried uncontrollably and was always grief-stricken during his time in prison. He also used to bang his head on the wall thinking about his kids. The children's mother Chen Meilin revealed her grief to the press.

She said,“The moment I heard my kids were actually thrown out of the 15th floor by their father and the mistress, I couldn't find any words to describe my feelings. I couldn't imagine what my kids had experienced from the 15th floor to the ground. Were they desperate? Were they afraid?”