Oscar 2024: Cillian Murphy to Bradley Cooper; actors nominated

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here are 5 actors who have been nominated for the coveted Best actors award. Cillian Murphy for 'Oppenheimer' to Bradley Cooper for 'Maestro' have been nominated. For the unversed Cillian Murphy has also bagged this years Golden Globe for the same category
Here are 5 actors who have been nominated for the coveted Best actors award. Cillian Murphy for 'Oppenheimer' to Bradley Cooper for 'Maestro' have been nominated
Cillian Murphy has been nominated for playing the role of Robert J. Oppenheimer in the Christopher Nolan directorial
Cooper plays the role of
Leonard Bernstein and his lifelong relationship with
Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein
Playing the role of Bayard Rustin, who dedicates his life for racial equality. Colman has been phenomenal
Plays the role of a New England instructor who is forced to remain on campus to chaperone a handful of students who has no where to go
Jeffrey Wright plays the role of a black novelist who profits from Black Entertainment
MENAFN01022024007385015968ID1107798908
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.