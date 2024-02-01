Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Other Tech Top Bosses To Visit India In February

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Over the course of the next week, top executives from Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft Corp. will be visiting India in an effort to woo the nation's millions of programmers and encourage the use of AI services in a critical market.



Next week, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will visit Bengaluru, the centre of the nation's IT industry, to speak with developers and researchers about "discovering new opportunities with AI". He will also discuss the advantages and disadvantages of next-generation AI with Mumbai's business elites.

Separately, Google Chief Scientist Jeff Dean will address academics, developers, and entrepreneurs in Bengaluru on AI's next frontier. He will also take part in a fireside talk regarding India's role in allowing AI to deliver significant social impact.

The simultaneous appearances underscore the significance of India for businesses as well as the larger AI industry. At a time when AI expertise is frequently in short supply, India is developing as one of the greatest sources of AI talent for startups and multinational corporations, with over 5 million programmers. Nvidia Corp. CEO Jensen Huang stated that India may become the world's biggest supplier of AI knowledge while on a vacation there last year.

Before moving to the US for graduate school, Nadella and Google CEO Sundar Pichai both studied engineering as young adults growing up in India. The AI push might define both of their careers. The transition to artificial intelligence (AI) has been dubbed "bigger than the internet" by Pichai and "Microsoft's moment" by Nadella.

Microsoft recently said that it will provide 100,000 Indian engineers with training on the newest AI tools and technologies. Nearly half a million developers with expertise in AI and data sciences were tallied by Nasscom, the trade association for the Indian IT sector, last year.