From Homes To Next Gen Reforms, 12 BIG Announcements In Interim Budget

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made major announcements in the Interim Budget 2024. Let's take a look

1) Two crore more homes under Prime Minister Awas Yojana

2) Housing for the middle class

3) Rooftop solar for at least 300 units of power generation which will be free electricity for households

4) Enhancement of target for Lakhpati Didi Scheme from 2 crore women to 3 crore women

5) Preparing and empowering MSMEs to grow and compete globally, aligning regulatory environment for them

6) Making sure that the eastern region becomes the engines of growth for the new Amrit Kaal India

7) Next gen reforms with building consensus with states and stakeholders, for Reform, Perform and Transform

Three major railway corridors for logistics efficiency; one lays emphasis on high-density passenger traffic route, but at the same time, these corridors will handle goods movement

9) Urbanization, looking at Metro and Namo Bharat, to bring in urban transformationc

10) Rs 1 lakh crore for research and innovation by private sector

11) Boost to tourism, including spiritual tourism, interest-free loans to be given to states so that they can build on iconic tourist centres

12) Supporting reforms in states; there will be a white paper on economic performance of last 10 years compared with previous 10 years.