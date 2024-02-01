Prairie Farms Introduces New Single-Serve Iced Coffees

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

During the ten days leading up to Game Day, fans can score big by entering to win $100 dairy prize packages and iced coffee.

Prairie Farms' New Single Serve Iced Coffee in Mocha Flavor

Prairie Farms' New Single Serve Iced Coffee in Caramel Flavor

Barista style iced coffee drinks promise smooth and creamy delight in every sip

- Matt McClelland, CEO/EVP of Prairie Farms DairyEDWARDSVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With the rise in popularity of ready-to-drink coffee, Prairie Farms is expanding its presence in the category with two new single-serve options in Mocha and Caramel flavors. The single-serve introduction was inspired by the success of the company's iced coffee, which has been sold in half-gallon cartons since 2013."Our award-winning single-serve milk lineup has consistently positioned Prairie Farms as the market leader for many years. Now, our half-gallon iced coffee has paved a successful path for new single-serve iced coffee options, allowing us to serve more coffee lovers than ever before. It delights with every sip, and we're proud to say it's made with 100% real milk," said Matt McClelland, CEO/EVP of Prairie Farms Dairy. "Our farm families work hard to produce high quality milk, and we're always looking to support their efforts with new value-added products. Iced coffee is our first new product launch in 2024, with many more to come throughout the year."As a popular brand that consumers have known and loved since 1938, Prairie Farms Barista Style Iced Coffee in 14-ounce bottles is a convenient and affordable option for on-the-go consumers seeking an energy boost or a delightful drink. The products will be available in thousands of convenience stores throughout America's heartland and beyond, as well as a strong presence in grocery and mass merchandiser outlets.Prairie Farms single-serve iced coffee will be a game changer in the category, and with one of America's biggest sporting events of the year just days away, the timing could not be better to introduce the company's newest MVPs as part of its 10 Days of Super Prizes multifaceted campaign. During the ten days leading up to Game Day, fans can score big by entering to win $100 dairy prize packages and iced coffee. For details, visit .Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. is one of the largest and most successful dairy cooperatives operating in the Midwest and the South. Elements of the cooperative include more than 600 farm families, 7,000 associates, 47 manufacturing plants, 100+ distribution facilities, and annual sales of over $4.69 billion. Prairie Farms is a nationally recognized leader in the dairy industry known for setting the standard for milk flavor innovations and producing award-winning milk, cheese, and cultured dairy products. With headquarters in Edwardsville, Ill., the Prairie Farms distribution footprint covers over 30 percent of the United States; products are available in grocery chains, mass merchandiser stores, club stores, convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores, schools, foodservice outlets, and warehouse distribution centers. Visit our website at .

