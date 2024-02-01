Acrow Bridge Installed To Carry Detoured Traffic During U.S. Highway Upgrades In Rural Oklahoma

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Russ Parisi, VP North America, AcrowPARSIPPANY, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Acrow , a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, noted today one of its modular steel bridges has been installed to maintain traffic during construction on U.S. Route 75 in Okfuskee County, Oklahoma. Situated between the towns of Pharoah and Waleetka, the project consists of replacing a structurally deficient bridge and widening and resurfacing the roadway to accommodate an increasing volume of traffic in the rural area.Acrow's bridge was rented to project contractor Wyatt Contracting Inc./Central Bridge Company, a joint venture between the two Oklahoma firms. Although initial plans specified a temporary bridge of different design, prior successful projects with Acrow led the project team to submit a value engineering proposal to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation demonstrating the Acrow panel bridge would be more economical, could be constructed more quickly, and would allow for more water flow during a potential flood event.Construction of the detour bridge was finalized and opened to traffic in October 2023. The two-lane bridge is 80 feet long and has a curb-to-curb width of 30 feet. Designed to AASHTO HS20-44, it has a two-inch thick asphalt overlay and was installed with a crane-assisted launch. Owing to concerns about stormwater accumulating on the bridge, a 2% cross-slope was required, which Acrow addressed by providing a super-elevated transom. Acrow's bridge will be in service until the new permanent structure is completed.“Acrow's modular steel detour bridges are a great choice for state DOTs and contractors who need projects to stay on or ahead of schedule,” said Dan Schrager, Business Development Manager, Southwest Region.“In addition to making work zones safer, Acrow's economical and reliable modular detour bridging helps minimize work zone impacts on motorists and local businesses.”“With infrastructure upgrade projects on the rise, Acrow's versatile detour structures are an ideal way to provide durable, cost-effective access during bridge rehabilitation projects,” said Eugene Sobecki, Acrow's Director National Sales & Military Business Development.“In addition to making work sites safer, our customizable modular detour bridging can help minimize work zone impacts to travelers and local commerce, and ensure projects stay on or ahead of schedule.”“These vital transportation improvement projects improve both safety and efficiency for motorists, and are also critical to a region's economic health,” added Russ Parisi, VP North America.“Acrow's rapidly assembled detour bridges are available for rent or purchase and enable Accelerated Bridge Construction for priority projects.”About AcrowAcrow has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 70 years with a wide range of modular steel bridging solutions for permanent, temporary, military and emergency use. Acrow's extensive international presence includes leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 150 countries across Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit .# # #

