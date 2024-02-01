'He Suggested I Let Go Off...'; Salman Khan Advised This To Arbaaz Khan's Ex-Gf Giorgia Andriani

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Giorgia Andriani recently opened up about her breakup with Arbaaz Khan, expressing the challenges of ending a romantic relationship. Despite the separation, she spoke highly of Arbaaz, describing him as a "good person" and extending her best wishes to him. Arbaaz Khan, the ex-husband of Malaika Arora, tied the knot with makeup artist Sshura Khan in December 2023.

Speaking to Zoom, Giorgia shared her thoughts on the breakup, acknowledging the difficulty of letting go of a partner and the lingering emptiness it brings. Despite the personal involvement in the relationship, she emphasized the importance of moving on. Giorgia stated, "Arbaaz is a good human being. Yes, we did part ways, and the emptiness of letting go of a partner will always be there. Letting go is not easy, because you're personally involved with someone in a relationship. But one has to move on when the relationship ends. I wish him well while I move to another chapter in my life."

When asked if any Bollywood star had offered advice, Giorgia mentioned Salman Khan, Arbaaz's brother, who suggested something related to fitness. However, she clarified that Salman's workout routine was different from hers, and she chose not to follow his advice on changing her hairstyle. She said, "Salman Khan works out four times a day. But his fitness routine is different from mine. So he would not share tips, per se. But he did suggest that let go of my fringes (hairstyle), which I didn't, because I liked them."

Giorgia had previously expressed that she would always have feelings for Arbaaz, emphasizing their close friendship. She mentioned that the relationship between Arbaaz and his ex-wife Malaika did not affect her relationship with them. However, she noted that being referred to as just a friend felt demeaning, stating, "What I am now... to be called somebody's friend, I definitely find it very demeaning. We both know it wouldn't have lasted forever because we were very different."

Rumors about the couple's breakup had circulated last year, but they had remained silent on the speculations. Meanwhile, Arbaaz Khan's wedding to Sshura Khan took place in an intimate ceremony at Arpita Khan's home, with Salman Khan and the family in attendance.