Mumbai's Atal Setu Logs Record Toll Collection Of Rs 9 Cr In 15 Days

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, India's longest sea bridge was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12. This 21 marvel comes with a hefty price tag, exceeding Rs 17,840 crore.

The MTHL or the Atal Setu gets on average 30,000 vehicles and collects almost Rs 61.5 lakh per day. 4.5 lakh vehicles have so far used the sea bridge.



According to a recent report, the sea bridge has collected a toll of more than Rs 9 crore in the first 15 days, since its operation on January 13.



Rs 250- Sewri to Chirle (Navi Mumbai)

Rs 200- Sewri to Shivaji Nagar (Ulwe)

Rs 375- Sewri to Chirle

Rs 300- Sewri to Ulwe

The speed limit is 100 kmph- On the bridge and 40 kmph- On the ramps. The Atal Setu connects South Mumbai to Navi Mumbai in just 20 minutes.

