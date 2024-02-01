Global Structural Heart Devices Market Analysis & Forecast 2024-2034: Implications For Global Healthcare And Patient Outcomes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

Driven by increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and technological advancements, the global structural heart devices market is projected to experience significant expansion, reaching USD 18.77 billion by 2034.

This rapidly evolving sector, marked by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.48% from 2024 to 2034, is being propelled forward by rising demands for minimally invasive procedures and government initiatives aimed at cardiovascular disease management.

The rise in R&D activities, coupled with technological innovation in device design and materials, has given rise to a new wave of advanced solutions for structural heart disease, making way for a robust market landscape. In particular, heart valve devices have emerged as the leading product segment, generating the highest revenue within the market space due to substantial product approvals and a surge in novel therapeutic offerings.

Significant Market Segments Show Promising Growth Outlook

Fuelled by enhancements in medical technology and increased adoption rates, repair procedures continue to dominate the market in terms of revenue generation. Innovations like the MitraClip system underscore the market's commitment to refining minimally invasive approaches. Concurrently, the replacement procedure segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period, supported by advancements in valve replacement technologies.

Pivotal indicators such as aortic valvular disease have steered the market with significant revenue contributions. However, pulmonary valvular disease is expected to be the fastest-growing segment, spurred by new system launches and increasing procedural volumes.

Hospitals remain essential end users, with their state-of-the-art medical facilities and expert surgical teams driving revenue growth. Nonetheless, ambulatory surgical centers are forecast to soar at the fastest CAGR, as they embrace modern technologies and patient preferences move towards outpatient care settings.

Geographical Highlights: North America Leads While Asia Pacific Shows Impressive Growth Trajectory

In terms of geographical distribution, North America is projected to maintain its revenue lead, supported by extensive healthcare spending and burgeoning R&D activities. Innovations such as 3D-GNC technology for heart navigation are emblematic of the region's commitment to cutting-edge healthcare solutions. The Asia Pacific region is on track to chart the most rapid growth rate, spurred by a burgeoning elderly population, rising incidence of cardiac disorders, and increased access to advanced structural heart devices.



Occluders & Delivery Systems

Heart Valve Devices

Annuloplasty Rings

Repair Procedures

Replacement Procedures

Atrial Septal Defects

Pulmonary Valvular Disease

Hospitals

Cardiac Centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers

The regional market outlook is complemented by a robust analysis that spans the United States and Canada within North America, as well as an in-depth exploration of European markets including Germany, France, and the UK. The Asia Pacific report segments detail the contributions of China, Japan, India, and additional nations within the region, revealing a dynamic and varied structural heart devices landscape.

Implications for Global Healthcare and Patient Outcomes

The growth of the global structural heart devices market is indicative of a broader trend towards improving cardiovascular care and patient outcomes through innovative medical devices and procedures. As the market continues to evolve, it is likely to have a transformative impact on healthcare delivery, patient care standards, and the management of structural heart diseases worldwide.

This analysis provides a comprehensive view of the current state and future potential of the structural heart devices market, highlighting the importance of technological advancement and the increasing prevalence of heart conditions that require immediate attention. Stakeholders in the healthcare sector and interested parties are encouraged to explore the detailed findings of this report, which elucidates the trajectory of one of the most crucial health markets in the coming decade.

Report Segmentation: Structural Heart Devices Market

By Product



Occluders & Delivery Systems

Annuloplasty Rings

Heart Valve Devices Other

By Procedure



Repair Procedure

Left Atrial Appendage Closure (LAAC)

Mitral Repair

Replacement Procedure

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Surgical Aortic Valve Replacement (SAVR)))

By Indication



Pulmonary Valvular Disease

Atrial Septal Defects

Patent Foramen Ovale

Mitral Valvular Disease

Aortic Valvular Disease

Patent Ductus Arteriosus

Ventricular Septal Defects Others

By End-user



Hospitals

Cardiac Centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers

