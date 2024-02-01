The Morris Center: Unlocking Learning Potential For All Ages

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Morris Center

Empowering Lives: The Morris Center Unleashes Learning Potential Through Innovative Transdisciplinary Approach & Evidence-Based Treatments.

OCALA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Morris Center, an all-inclusive, transdisciplinary team treatment and assessment center for Neurodevelopmental Disorders, is helping children and adults of all ages unlock their full learning potential. The Morris Center uses a transdisciplinary approach to both assessment and treatment, which means that a team of brain science professionals from different disciplines are cross-trained to collaboratively develop a personalized, evidence-based and research-based treatment plan for each client, based on the team's assessment findings.The Morris Center's team commonly includes professionals in child psychiatry, clinical psychology, neuropsychology, occupational therapy, special education, recreational therapy and speech-language pathology. This integrated team works together to identify each client's strengths and weaknesses, and then develop a treatment plan to empower the child, teenager or adult with more strengths.The Morris Center's treatment programs are based on the latest scientific research, and have been proven to be effective in helping children and adults with a variety of Neurodevelopmental Disorders including learning difficulties (eg dyslexia, dyscalculia, and dysgraphia) or other deficits in speech/articulation, Autism, Down Syndrome, ADHD, sensory processing disorder, and can also help with anxiety and problem behaviors.Quote from Dr. Tim Conway, Director/Research Neuropsychologist at The Morris Center:"At The Morris Center, we believe that everyone has the potential to learn. Our goal is to help children and adults of all ages overcome their learning challenges and reach their full potential. We do this by using a transdisciplinary approach to treatment, which means that we work together with our clients and their families to develop a personalized treatment plan that not only supports or aids learning, but also empowers new strengths in learning and academic achievement ."Learning skills are genetic and we all have different strengths and weaknesses in learning. However, brain scientists' research has shown that every person can learn when they have the right tools. The Morris Center strives to unlock every patient's learning potential by helping them improve the essential skills they need. We commonly say, it is far more beneficial to empower patients with more strengths, than to provide support, accommodations, strategies or even assistive technology. Since confidence comes from competence, there are also broader impacts on self-esteem when new skills are strengthened and the person is fully empowered.

