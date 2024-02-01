Dr. Michael Levittan, Psychotherapist And Relationship Expert, Shares The Facts About Trauma And PTSD

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Michael Levittan

Hiroshima clock when the bomb hit!

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Michael Levittan , a distinguished family therapy expert and psychotherapist, presents a comprehensive guide to identifying and addressing trauma and PTSD.

Ten facts about trauma and PTSD:

1. The root of trauma is an overwhelming, disorienting, life-threatening event.

2. Trauma is different from an unpleasant event in the sense described above and by the fact that trauma stays with us. It has a tenacity that lingers after the traumatic event has subsided.

3. The Greek origin of the word“trauma” means to hurt or wound. Therefore, the consequences of trauma are harmful.

4. Not every trauma results in the diagnosis of PTSD. Typically, PTSD occurs when the nature of the trauma is either intense, frequent, or both. Examples involve traumas rooted in abuse or abandonment, traumas occurring in childhood, and traumas that occur repetitively.

5. The longevity of trauma can roughly be divided into stages.

6. The immediate stage when encountering a trauma is shock. Shock is necessary so that the mind can preserve itself and not fully break-down. It's as if the mind is taking a“mental break” from the overwhelming trauma.

7. Coming out of shock, the mind attempts to rejoin the conscious world. Having encountered a brush with death, the second stage is therefore focused on survival. Specific concerns involve breathing, safety, water, food, shelter, and, of course, the well-being of loved ones.

8. The“journey” through a traumatic experience feels quite disorienting and lonely at times. It is the extremes that make the traumatized person feel perplexed with their state of being and quite alone because they are often misunderstood and misperceived by others.

9. The extremes have to do with the need for loved ones vs. the need to be alone, the need to talk about the trauma vs. the need to avoid any feelings or thoughts regarding the trauma, and the overall lure of the trauma vs. the need to move on with one's life.

10. People can heal from trauma. A trusted guide or therapist can serve as a living, feeling, empathic companion to the traumatized person on their journey as they attempt to articulate the event itself and their personal experience of the event. That dynamic represents the road to healing. Among the unexpected gains in the healing journey are the deepening of character, attainment of wisdom, and a genuine, compassionate desire to help others.

Dr. Michael Levittan is a dedicated psychotherapist specializing in Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Anger Management, Domestic Violence, and Child Abuse, serving the greater Los Angeles area. With an abundance of experience, he extends his expertise as an Expert Witness and Media Psychologist.

To learn more about Dr. Michael Levittan and his esteemed work, click here:

Amanda Kent

Boundless Media USA

+1 313 403 5636

email us here