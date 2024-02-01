Kasey Nielsen And Joel Nielsen Of Bricker Graydon Share Analysis Of Recent NCAA Convention To Sports Law Expert Podcast

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Holt Hackney, Publisher of Hackney PublicationsAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hackney Publications announced today the release of the latest episode of Sports Law Expert Podcast, which features Kasey Nielsen and Joel Nielsen of Bricker Graydon , who share their observations about the recent NCAA Convention.The podcast segment can be heard here.Going forward, those interested in being notified when a segment of the podcast goes live can subscribe by visiting here.“Bricker Graydon has emerged on the scene as one of a handful of law firms that are highly equipped at dealing with legal issues in collegiate athletics, whether those issues involve Title IX, NCAA compliance, NIL, or other areas,” said Holt Hackney, the publisher of hackney Publications.“Kasey and Joel, in particular, had some very astute observations about the Convention, which we are excited to share with our listeners.”Kasey Nielsen is a higher education attorney with specific experience in university policies related to collegiate athletics including NIL matters and reviewing athletic programs for Title IX compliance. As a trained Title IX investigator and decision-maker, Kasey assists colleges and universities in drafting and reviewing institutional policies to comply with federal regulations and provides guidance on various legal issues in student handbooks, including FERPA, the Clery Act and animals on campus.With experience in the legal departments of the NCAA and several conferences, including the Mid-American Conference (MAC) and Southeastern Conference (SEC), Kasey has worked with athletic departments on compliance matters involving amateurism, recruiting, eligibility, and playing and practice seasons. Additionally, she has crafted conference-sponsored legislative proposals. Kasey can be contacted by phone at 216-523-5473 or by email at ....Joel Nielsen is a seasoned administrator with over 30 years of experience in intercollegiate athletics, serving as a Director of Athletics for 20 years at three institutions. At Bricker Graydon, Joel advises clients needing guidance in athletic compliance, gender equity planning, revenue generation, strategic planning and anything associated in managing an athletic department. He is intimately familiar with the challenges, obstacles, and successes of university/college athletics departments.In his diverse Director of Athletics career, Joel worked at higher education institutions such as Kent State University (NCAA Division I), The University of South Dakota (managed the reclassification from NCAA Division II to NCAA Division I), Colorado College (18 programs at NCAA Division III and 2 programs at NCAA Division I). He has experience at both larger public institutions and smaller privates, including Wake Forest University. Joel can be contacted by phone at 330-554-7631 or by email at ....ABOUT HACKNEY PUBLICATIONSHackney Publications is the nation's leading publisher of sports law periodicals. The company was founded by journalist Holt Hackney. Hackney began his career as a sportswriter, before taking on the then-nascent sports business beat at Financial World Magazine in the late 1980s. A few years later, Hackney started writing about the law, managing five legal newsletters for LRP Publications. In 1999, he founded Hackney Publications. Today, Hackney publishes or co-publishes 24 sports law periodicals, including Sports Litigation Alert, which offers a searchable archive of more than 4,000 case summaries and articles. In addition, the Alert is used in more than 100 sports law classrooms any given semester.

