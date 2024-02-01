Econo Auto Sales Moves To New, Larger Location

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) One of Denver's premier used car dealers moves a few miles west to spacious new digs in Lakewood and now has over 400 cars to choose from.

- Saeid GhaemiLAKEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Econo Auto Sales, a trusted local used car dealership, is thrilled to announce its recent move to a new, larger facility located just a few miles west of its previous Denver location. The new address is 1585 Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood, CO 80214.Serving car buyers in Denver and the metro area for over 30 years, Econo Auto Sales relocated from 4404 W. Colfax Ave. to the more spacious new location in Lakewood on January 1, 2024. The upgraded office and lot, conveniently located for customers throughout the metro area, will allow the dealership to offer an expanded selection of quality used vehicles."We're just a short drive from our old store in Denver and remain very accessible for customers across the metro area," noted Saeid Ghaemi, owner. "Our new Lakewood location gives us the space we need to provide even better service to our loyal customers."While the address is new, Econo Auto Sales keeps the same phone number: 303-623-1926. Customers can expect the same excellent experience from trusted sales staff like Josh and Kipp, who invite you to come check out the new dealership location today.To celebrate its new Lakewood location, Econo Auto Sales is offering $500 off financed and“cash and carry” vehicles for the next 30 days. Take advantage of big savings on reliable used cars , trucks, SUVs and vans close to home.Econo Auto Sales is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visit the new location at 1585 Wadsworth Blvd. in Lakewood today and see why we've been the area's trusted local used car dealer for decades.Learn more and browse current inventory at EconoAutoSale .

Saeid Ghaemi

Econo Auto Sales

+1 303-623-1926

