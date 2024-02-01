'Hurt' By Nitish's Move To Join NDA, JD-U's Former Office Bearer Quits Party

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Feb 2 (IANS) Former Patna district chief of the JD-U, Paltan Singh, resigned from the primary membership of the party on Thursday.
Singh said that he was "hurt as Nitish Kumar made multiple U-turns in the last 10 years".
"Workers like me are extremely hurt by the frequent 'Paltimar' of Nitish Kumar. I have been associated with the party since 1986 and served in the Samata Party and then the JD-U due to ideological similarity. I am associated with Nitish Kumar since he was the MP from Barh Lok Sabha constituency," he said.
"My service to the party ended here. I have resigned from the primary membership of the party and sent the resignation to the district president of Patna," Singh said.
JD-U sources said that many of the party leaders are not happy with Nitish Kumar's decision to join the NDA and they may tender resignation ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
