Headmaster Of Govt School Gunned Down On Outskirts Of Patna

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Feb 2 (IANS) The headmaster of a government school was gunned down in a village on the outskirts of Patna on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Mahesh Prasad, a native of Mamrejpur village under Naubatpur police station.

“The victim was the headmaster of the government high school in Shaharrampur. While returning home on his bike at around 6 p.m., he was gunned down by two bike-borne assailants in Rustamganj village. The victim died on the spot,” said Vikram Sihag, SDPO of Phulwari Sharif, Patna.

“We have sent the body for postmortem and the matter is under investigation. The reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. The police are taking the statements of the victim's family members to find some clues. We are also scanning the CCTV footage from the area to identify the attackers,” Sihag said.

--IANS

ajk/arm