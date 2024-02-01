Practice Of Employing Manpower From Outside State Should Be Minimised: Goa Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, Feb 2 (IANS) Goa Industries Minister Mauvin Godinho on Thursday said that the practice of employing manpower from outside the state has to be minimised so that locals can get more employment opportunities.

He was speaking after inaugurating an industrial plant at Industrial Estate, Verna in South Goa.

Godinho stressed upon the upskilling of Goan youths for the jobs in the industrial sector.

He said that Goa need industrial growth for generating more employment avenues but at the same time "we have to see that our environment do not suffer in this bargain. Thus, the government is focusing on attracting eco-friendly industries to the state".

"The government has taken various measures to promote ease of business activities, and facilitating investors to set up their industries in the state," he added.

--IANS

sbk/sha