Award-Winning Supply Chain Risk Management Service, Veriforce CHAS, Launches In Australia

Headquartered in Sydney, this expansion brings the award-winning compliance services of Veriforce CHAS to Australia, providing contractors, clients, and material suppliers across the ANZ region with comprehensive support in navigating ever-evolving legislation and increasing regulatory standards.



Established in 1997, CHAS is a trusted name in supply chain risk management in the United Kingdom, offering industry-leading health and safety assessments and pioneering risk management accreditation schemes. With over 25 years of experience setting risk management standards and compliance benchmarks, CHAS has completed more than half a million assessments tailored to various sectors and client requirements.



CHAS is part of Veriforce, the world's largest supply chain risk management network, who serve more than 3,200 hiring companies and 80,000 contractors in over 130 countries.



CHAS Australia assists buyer organizations, such as construction, mining, and facilities management companies to manage supply chain risks in an ever-changing business landscape effectively. CHAS will help contractors and material suppliers demonstrate compliance with dynamic and regulatory standards, helping them to secure work.

Gaining accreditation with CHAS is a trusted stamp of approval, signifying a commitment to responsible business practices and compliance across a range of business-critical areas. This includes workplace health and safety, environmental management and modern slavery, state-specific labor laws and insurance legislation as well as client-specific accident and incident reporting standards.

Key benefits of becoming a Veriforce CHAS Contractor:

Increase compliance standards:

Highlight compliance in critical areas such as workplace health and safety, environmental management, and more.

Save time and money:

Streamline the pre-qualification tendering process by avoiding multiple assessments with different bodies.

Pre-qualify for contracts:

Access a growing network of clients across Australia and various industries.

Effortlessly manage compliance policies:

Utilise MY CHAS, an online contractor portal, to centralise and update compliance documents.

Peace of mind as part of Veriforce: Benefit from being part of the world's largest supply chain risk management network.

Key benefits of becoming a Veriforce CHAS Client:

Manage supply chain risks:

Instantly access the CHAS Client Portal to optimize procurement and supply chain activities.

Filter views of contractors:

Find contractors and suppliers with demonstrated compliance in up to 10 areas of risk management.

Access state and client-specific information:

Obtain answers to state-specific and client-specific questionnaires.

Commenting on the launch of CHAS Australia, Veriforce CHAS Managing Director Ian McKinnon says: "I am thrilled to announce the expansion of Veriforce CHAS's award-winning compliance services into Australia with the launch of CHAS Australia".



"With over two decades of experience in supply chain risk management, CHAS is a beacon of trust and reliability in the United Kingdom," said McKinnon. "This strategic move into the Australian market underscores our commitment to supporting businesses in navigating the complex landscape of compliance, ensuring they meet the highest standards of health and safety, environmental management, and more."

McKinnon continues, "Our proven track record in the UK, where we have set industry benchmarks for over 25 years, positions CHAS Australia as a valuable partner for those seeking to not only meet but exceed compliance expectations."

