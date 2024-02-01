Unveiling Solutions: Meetgeraldine Expands Onto National Stage

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Web Maintenance Company Addresses Common Industry Obstacles

Oakland, CA, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [Oakland, CA] - MeetGeraldine, a distinguished WordPress website maintenance company with a track record of success, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its services nationwide within the United States.



After 16 years of operating exclusively on referrals, the expansion of its team and addition of an online client portal will enable MeetGeraldine to bring its exclusive website expertise to a national market.

The expansion is driven by a commitment to overcoming a prevalent industry issue – clients often face frustration when their web developers become unreachable or respond slowly. In response to this industry challenge, MeetGeraldine has set itself apart by establishing a dedicated department focused on website management, troubleshooting, an online portal to submit support tickets, and dedicated staff that clients can engage with directly via Zoom.

Their online portal facilitates bug reporting and troubleshooting requests, and provides tutorials for clients to efficiently manage their websites.

"We are excited to bring our proven WordPress website maintenance solutions to a national audience,” said Geraldine Convento, Founder and Web Presence Expert of MeetGeraldine.“Our dedicated team and comprehensive services aim to address the pain points clients often face in the industry, providing a reliable partner for their online success.”

Key Features of MeetGeraldine's Services:



Reliable Team: A committed team of professionals ensuring consistent support.

Help Desk Support: Prompt assistance through a responsive help desk.

Account Managers: Dedicated account managers to provide for individual client needs.

Development Team: Expert developers equipped to handle various requirements.

Proven Systems: Established processes for seamless website maintenance.

Comprehensive 16-Point Website Check: Thorough inspections including malware cleanup, website backend diagnosis, and performance analysis. Technical Advisory: Guidance from experts to enhance online web presence and accommodate business growth.



MeetGeraldine's sister company, Reverence offers additional services such as new website development, custom plugin creation, and website rebuilding for those looking to refresh their online presence. Their flexible plans cater to solopreneurs, small teams, and larger companies, ensuring that businesses of all sizes can benefit from their expertise.

For more information about MeetGeraldine's services or to book a complimentary consultation, visit meetgeraldine .

About MeetGeraldine:

MeetGeraldine is a MWBE website maintenance company that has thrived on referrals for the past 16 years. With a commitment to excellence, MeetGeraldine has expanded its services nationally within the U.S., offering comprehensive and personalized website management solutions to businesses of all sizes.

