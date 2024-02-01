Paperclip SAFE To Present Keynote At Atlanta Cyber Security Summit

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paperclip's CRO Chad Walter will share expertise at 10th annual Summit

HACKENSACK, N.J., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paperclip Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCPJ), an innovative data security and content management company, is the presenting sponsor at the Atlanta Cyber Security Summit on Friday, Feb. 2. Paperclip's CRO Chad Walter will be presenting a keynote presentation titled Trust: The Next Revolution. The keynote will take place at 9:30 a.m. in the grand ballroom of the Grand Hyatt Atlanta in Buckhead.



The 10th Edition of the Atlanta Cybersecurity Summit connects C-Suite & Senior Executives responsible for protecting their companies' critical infrastructures with innovative solution providers and renowned information security experts. This educational forum will focus on educating attendees on how to best protect highly vulnerable business applications and critical infrastructure. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the nation's leading solution providers and discover the latest products and services for enterprise cyber-defense.

“We are excited to present at the Atlanta Cyber Security Summit and connect with business leaders and security experts throughout the region,” said Chad Walter, CRO at Paperclip.“Atlanta is home to many global organizations in Finance and Tech- including our own clients-who can benefit from learning about the latest trends and innovations in data security.”

Paperclip will be showcasing its SAFE solution at the event, a breakthrough searchable encryption technology that keeps data encrypted at all points of its lifecycle. SAFE is the only always-encrypted data security platform that works at the speed of business, working with the fluidity of data instead of against it.

Paperclip will also be sponsoring and presenting at three more Cyber Security Summits in 2024: Dallas on April 12, Silicon Valley on Oct. 25, and New York City on Nov. 15. For more information on the Cyber Security Summits or to register for an event, visit .

About Paperclip, Inc.

Paperclip is a proven technology partner that continues to revolutionize data security, content and document management for Fortune 1,000 companies worldwide. Every second of every day, our innovative solutions are securely processing, transcribing, storing, and communicating highly sensitive content across the internet. Maximizing efficiency to save millions annually, while maintaining absolute security and compliance. For more information, visit paperclip .

About SAFE

Paperclip SAFE builds on the foundation of trust and collaboration that Paperclip has established with its security and content management solutions over three decades. Paperclip SAFE utilizes in-depth knowledge of the database and data pipeline to secure all points within the data lifecycle. Nine of the 10 top life insurance carriers in the U.S. are currently protected by Paperclip SAFE. With Paperclip SAFE, outpace threats with data that is always encrypted and always ahead of evolving risk. For more information, visit paperclip/safe .

