Ivy Healthcare Group Fills The Month Of February With Celebrations, Community Events, And More

MENAFN- EIN Presswire

UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ivy Healthcare Group has been focused on revitalizing their centers and adding to their already robust programs. This change stems from one of their core values which is communication. By listening to their residents' wants and needs Ivy Healthcare Group has taken it upon themselves to ensure that each resident has multiple opportunities to express and educate themselves, and celebrate however big or small an occasion.“The community that Ivy Healthcare Group has created at each of our centers is something we are very proud of. Having a variety of events for our residents to look forward to and participate in is all a part of our mission to not only take care of our resident's physical needs but their emotional and mental needs as well by providing them with a strong, vibrant, and fulfilling community of peers” says IHG President Ryan Coane"We would like to extend an invitation to you and your team to come and see for yourself the warmth that is an IHG center. In order to keep track of the many exciting events that IHG is hosting throughout their facilities during the month of February, we are releasing an event calendar for your convenience. Please feel free to reach out with any questions or comments you may have."Ivy at Silver Oak Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (Marion, Iowa):Tuesday, February 13th - Fat Tuesday/Mardi Gras celebration which will include lively decorations, music, and food for residents to enjoy - 2:00 pmWednesday, February 14th - Sweethearts themed dinner for Valentine's Day where residents will attend a romantic dining setting - 4:30 pmFriday, February 16th - To raise awareness for American Heart Month the community will join residents for a presentation by the center's Dietitian - 2:30 pmWednesday, February 21st - To pay tribute to center members who have recently passed away a memorial service will be hosted where residents will have a time and space to share memories and stories about their friends - 2:00 pmIvy at Davenport Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (Davenport, Iowa):Wednesday, February 14th - A Valentine's Day event in which the center will be inviting their various vendors for refreshments, delivering food to first responders, and hosting a romance themed dinnerThursday, February 15th - Memorial Service (see above for description) - 2:00 pm“Each month our residents look forward to seeing what's planned for the coming few weeks. We love hearing their feedback about their favorite events and incorporating any ideas they may have for next month's schedule. While one Valentine's Day dinner may not seem like such a big deal, to our residents it's events like this that show them that we care for them and that make them feel young at heart” says an IHG Center ManagerIvy at Gastonia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (Gastonia, North Carolina):Sunday, February 11th - A spirited Superbowl party will be held with lively food and decorationsWednesday, February 14th - Residents will participate in a Valentine's Day door decorating contest and will end off the night with a themed partyA February birthday party for residents which includes cake, decorations, and presentsIvy at Angel Oak Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (Myrtle Beach, South Carolina):Wednesday, February 14th - A Valentine's Day dance will be held with a valentines king and queen being awarded at the end of the nightMonday, February 19th - In honor of President's Day, ROTC (Reserve Officers Training Corps) is coming to visit and will be celebrating with residents with music and a celebratory flag presentationAbout Ivy Healthcare Group:At Ivy Healthcare Group their core values are to care for their patients and residents with respect by communicating during every step of care, holding themselves accountable, and being solutions driven. The staff's goal is to empower their residents and give them the strength and independence to continue to live fulfilling lives. Their staff is committed to individual patient care and treating each member with dignity while going above and beyond by not just providing essential care, but by also creating events that bring joy to the communities they build.Visit- # .

