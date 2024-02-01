Ceremony Takes Place To Recognize The Honorable Chief Judge Anna Blackburne-Rigsby And Honorable Robert R. Rigsby

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Honorable Chief Judge Anna Blackburne-Rigsby and the Honorable Robert R. Rigsby, husband and wife,.

Honoring Their Exemplary Commitment to the Community by Celebrating Outstanding Service

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On January, 14, 2024, the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award Ceremony took place at the historic Shiloh Baptist Church in Washington DC. The ceremony celebrated the achievements of the Honorable Chief Judge Anna Blackburne-Rigsby and the Honorable Robert R. Rigsby, husband and wife, both presidentially appointed judges serving on the District of Columbia courts, who were recognized for their outstanding contributions in community service.The Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award is a highly prestigious honor bestowed by the President of the UnitedStates to a select few Americans who have demonstrated exceptional commitment and dedication by volunteeringover 4,000 hours of extraordinary service.The event was graced by the presence of Senior Pastor, Rev. Dr. Wallace Charles Smith, and Associate Minister George Mensah. An inspiring address was delivered on the importance of community service and the impact it has on shaping a better nation, especially on the commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday. The historical significance of the Shiloh Baptist Church provided a fitting backdrop for this momentous occasion.Honorable Chief Judge Anna Blackburne-Rigsby has tirelessly worked to improve access to justice for all citizens throughout her distinguished legal career. Her dedication to community service has been instrumental in creating positive change and ensuring equal opportunities.Honorable Robert R. Rigsby's exceptional contributions in community service have left an indelible mark on the lives of countless individuals. Through his unwavering commitment, he has greatly enhanced the welfare of the community and advanced the cause of justice.As recipients of this esteemed honor, the Honorable Chief Judge Anna Blackburne-Rigsby and the Honorable Robert R. Rigsby join an exclusive group of individuals who have made significant contributions to their communities and exemplify the spirit of volunteerism. The Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award Ceremony served as a platform to celebrate these incredible achievements and honor the remarkable dedication that both judges have demonstrated throughout their careers in public service.###

