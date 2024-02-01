HR Professionals Can Now Earn Professional Development Credits For SHRM, HRPA, And HRCI With Mclean & Company's Research-Driven Webinars

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) As HR organizations are increasingly challenged to prepare for the unknown future , HR professionals can grow their careers and learn from the best in the HR field through McLean & Company's research-informed webinars. The global HR research and advisory firm's webinars are available at no cost, making obtaining professional development recertification credits easy and accessible.

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - As HR maintains a pivotal role in preparing their organizations for an unpredictable future , HR professionals must continue to pursue future-focused opportunities for learning and professional development. To support HR professionals on their continuing education journeys, global HR research and advisory firm McLean & Company

is pleased to announce new opportunities to earn pre-approved SHRM, HRPA, and HRCI professional development recertification credits through completion of the firm's data-driven webinars. Participants will also receive a certificate of completion for each successfully completed webinar.

HR professionals can now enjoy free, interactive, and informative McLean & Company webinars and earn professional development credits for SHRM, HRPA, and HRCI recertification while learning from the best in the HR field. (CNW Group/McLean & Company)

SHRM

(Society of Human Resource Management), the largest HR association in the world, and HRCI

(Human Resource Certification Institute) both offer accreditation and recertification for HR professionals around the globe. HRPA

(Human Resources Professionals Association) offers the same to HR professionals in Ontario, Canada, where McLean & Company is headquartered. Each organization aims to elevate, empower, and improve HR expertise and excellence through world-class professional development.

"Proactively seeking development surrounding the numerous fast-paced changes in the industry not only allows HR leaders and their teams to remain current and relevant, but also enables them to best support the organization's long-term strategy and overall success," says Karen Mann , senior vice president of HR Research, Learning & Advisory Services at McLean & Company. "McLean & Company's webinars have always been dedicated to helping HR professionals develop their skills and expand their knowledge. Now, with pre-approved professional development credits from SHRM, HRPA, and HRCI, they more formally lend themselves to driving ongoing professional development and recertification for the HR professionals of the future."

The firm's research-focused webinars are designed to help HR organizations stay up to date on current trends, best practices, and innovations in the HR industry. With a wide array of topics to choose from, such as talent management ,

employee engagement ,

diversity and inclusion , and

performance management , participants can interact with speakers during live sessions or watch the recorded sessions at their convenience.

McLean & Company members also enjoy access to additional professional development opportunities and resources through McLean Academy , a self-paced eLearning program for HR professionals. The Academy offers both Core and Elective courses, which are pre-approved for HRPA, SHRM, and HRCI Continuing Professional Development (CPD) credits.

To discover how to become a more effective and successful HR professional, register for upcoming webinars and browse the archive of past sessions at mcleanco/webinars .

To gain access to a suite of learning and development products that support HR functions as well as the broader organization, register for McLean Academy at mcleanco/academy .

Through data-driven insights and proven best-practice methodologies, McLean & Company

offers comprehensive resources and full-service assessments, action plans, and training to position organizations to meet today's needs and prepare for the future.

McLean & Company is a division of Info-Tech Research Group .

