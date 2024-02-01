La Boulangerie Boul'mich Takes Love To New Heights With Valentine's Day Paris Giveaway

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MIAMI, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the heart of Paris, famously known as the "City of Love," romance intertwines with history, creating a unique charm and allure. Inspired by the captivating essence of this iconic city, La Boulangerie Boul'Mich, an artisanal bakery, is thrilled to announce its exciting Annual Valentine's Day Social Media Giveaway to show appreciation to its community. One guest will have the chance to win a three-day trip to the enchanting city of Paris, France, along with a special someone or their favorite adventure partner.

"This journey to Paris is our heartfelt gift to you, echoing the love that fills our bakery cafe every day."

Recognized for its classic and inventive croissants, pastries and sandwiches, La

Boulangerie Boul'Mich is a favorite among residents and tourists alike, blending French tradition with a Latin flair. With six different locations, including one kiosk, the menu boasts French classics and delectable Latin options such as the Dulce de Leche croissant, empanadas, tequeños and more. With many more traditional options, these delights all provide a heavenly fusion of Parisian indulgence while transporting guests to the vibrant streets of a Latin American market.

In this celebration of love and flavor, La Boulangerie Boul'Mich encourages all guests to enter to win this gift of love on February 1. The entry process is simple:

Follow LaBoulangerie Boul'Mich on Instagram: @LaBoulangerie_BoulMich.Like the designated Paris contest post.Tag as many friends as desired who will be joining the winner on this dream getaway; every separate tag in the comments earns an additional contest entry!

"Our Annual Valentine's Day Paris Giveaway is more than just a chance to win a trip to the City of Love – it's an opportunity for us to express our deep appreciation and affection for each and every guest who has made La Boulangerie Boul'Mich a part of their culinary journey in the city that we are rooted in," says Corinne

The anticipation builds as the winner will be announced on Feb. 14 through La Boulangerie Boul'Mich's Instagram story and a direct message to the lucky recipient. Followers of @LaBoulangerie_BoulMich are encouraged to stay updated and see if they are the chosen one destined for an adventure in the City of Love!

The prize package covers airfare and a hotel stay for the winner and their guest, fully funded in advance by La Boulangerie Boul'Mich. Please note that blackout dates may apply. As an added touch, the winner is encouraged to share their Parisian experience on social media by tagging @LaBoulangerie_BoulMich during the trip.

Don't miss this chance to visit and experience the City of Love! Follow La Boulangerie Boul'Mich on Instagram, like the contest post, tag your travel companions and stay tuned for the announcement on Feb. 14. For more information on the contest, please click here . For media inquiries, please contact Bianca Kasawdish at [email protected] .

About La Boulangerie Boul'Mich

La Boulangerie Boul'Mich is a European artisanal bakery with a Latin twist concept that has been serving Miami for over 20 years. Their concept is simple, guests are in a relaxed environment amongst friends in a space that combines light, earthly colors, and a vintage industrial style atmosphere.



The brand takes pride in providing its guests with a delightful culinary experience. From the moment guests step inside the café and bakery, they are greeted with the warm aroma of freshly baked pastries and bread and the sight of their friendly and welcoming team. With seven different locations, the all-day breakfast menu boasts delectable options such as Traditional Eggs Benedict, Croque Madame "Our Style," a New York Bagel and fresh Greek Avocado Toast. Guests can also indulge in everyday, freshly baked goods, including gourmet empanadas, quiches, award-winning croissants and desserts such as Macarons and Elephant Ear cookies. The menu also features European and Latin pastries like Tequeños, Alfajor, and Pan De Bono, as well as European-style gourmet sandwiches and an array of pasta dishes.



The brand believes that good food is meant to be shared with loved ones, and La Boulangerie Boul'Mich provides the perfect setting for enjoying a delicious meal or pastry with friends and family. For more information on La Boulangerie Boul'Mich, visit



