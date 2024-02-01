Lightship Foundation And Jobsohio Continue Partnership Supporting Inclusive Entrepreneurship In Ohio

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cincinnati, Ohio, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightship Foundation , an impact-driven organization serving remarkable entrepreneurs and ecosystems, is pleased to announce that its partnership with JobsOhio, the state's private economic development corporation, will continue in 2024. The organizations join forces to promote, sponsor, and execute the Lightship Bootcamp program, a series of three-day training sessions designed to advance early-stage, minority-led businesses in Ohio.

“Having JobsOhio support our work in Ohio has been integral to our ability to serve remarkable entrepreneurs across the state,” said Candice Matthews Brackeen, Lightship Foundation founder and CEO.“As an Ohio native with a business headquartered in Cincinnati, no matter how many regions Lightship expands to service, Ohio will always be at the forefront of our focus, and JobsOhio has been an outstanding partner in this commitment. We are proud to continue working with them to make Ohio a desirable destination for diverse founders to grow their businesses.”

Lightship's Bootcamp program is a comprehensive early-stage business advancement program. They offer structured educational content and numerous networking opportunities with key strategic partners, advisors, mentors, and corporate customers. In 2023, the organizations successfully expanded the Bootcamp program, providing mentorship, specialized curriculum, and network access to entrepreneurs of color seeking to grow their businesses within the state, supporting 50 small businesses and 60 founders throughout Ohio.

“The Lightship Bootcamp program is empowering minority-owned businesses throughout Ohio by providing valuable coaching and education for small business owners and startup enterprises,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef.“JobsOhio's continued partnership with the Lightship Foundation bolsters the momentum of this crucial program, creating opportunities and strengthening relationships with and for Ohio's minority-led small business community.”

The 2024 Lightship Bootcamps are scheduled for the following cities and dates:



Dayton Bootcamp: February 26 - 28

Columbus Bootcamp: April 15 - 17

Cleveland Bootcamp: June 3 - 5 Cincinnati Bootcamp: September 10 - 12

In celebration of the strides made with the Bootcamp program, Lightship Foundation is excited to announce a Bootcamp Showcase on April 18, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. Lightship Bootcamp 2023 participants will present their work to the community and partners allowing these audiences to better understand how startups thrive through participating in Lightship's Ohio-centered initiatives and discover why entrepreneurs from across the nation are choosing to nurture their ventures within Ohio's flourishing ecosystem.

To learn more about Lightship Bootcamp opportunities in Ohio, visit Lightship/Ohio .

Lightship Foundation established its headquarters in the Cincinnati Innovation District in 2021 and works to make Ohio more inclusive for minority- and women-owned businesses while helping to drive the state's growing startup ecosystem.

About Lightship Foundation

Lightship Foundation is an impact-driven organization serving remarkable entrepreneurs & ecosystems across the nation. We leverage corporate partnerships, specialized programming, meaningful mentorship, and capital investments to drive growth within the minority innovation economy. Lightship provides remarkable founders the resources and direction their businesses need to scale.

About JobsOhio

JobsOhio is a private nonprofit economic development corporation designed to drive job creation and new capital investment in Ohio through business attraction, retention, and expansion. The organization also works to seed talent production in its targeted industries and to attract talent to Ohio through Find Your Ohio. JobsOhio works with six regional partners across Ohio: Dayton Development Coalition, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership, and Team NEO. Learn more at Follow Jobs Ohio on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

