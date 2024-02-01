NETINT Quadra Video Server - Ampere Edition Offers Breakthrough In Power And Cost Efficiency

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Quadra Video Server Ampere Edition

Using the Ampere ® Altra ®96-core CPU, OpenAI Whisper, video deinterlacing, and software decoders can run on the CPU without impacting transcoder performance.

- Alex LiuBURNABY, BC, CANADA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NETINT Technologies, a leading video transcoding and processing solutions provider and creator of the VPU (video processing unit) category, unveiled the Quadra Video Server - Ampere Edition today. This revolutionary video server harnesses the performance and power efficiency of Ampere® Altra® 96-core Cloud Native Processors to deliver unmatched transcoding capacity for only $60 per Full HD stream.Built in partnership with Ampere and Supermicro , the Quadra Video Server - Ampere Edition combines NETINT's Quadra T1U VPU with the Ampere® Altra® Arm-based CPU in the power-efficient Supermicro MegaDC ARS-110M server. Perfect for broadcast-grade live and file-based video workloads, this unique combination sets a new standard for operational cost, encoding performance, and sustainability."The Quadra Video Server - Ampere Edition was built in response to customers requesting a more powerful CPU to do more work on the same machine. This saves money and reduces the technical complexity of needing to spread a complicated video processing function across multiple servers while keeping streams synchronized," said Alex Liu, co-founder and COO of NETINT. "By harnessing Ampere's Cloud Native Processors and industry-leading core counts, and integrating our purpose-built VPUs, we enable broadcasters, video service providers, and hyper-scaled video platforms to do more with less."With ten NETINT Quadra T1U video processing units and a 96-core Ampere® Altra® CPU, the new Quadra Video Server can deinterlace 95 1080i30 streams while transcoding to 1080p30 using AV1, HEVC, or H.264 codec standards. The server also handles over 300 concurrent 1080p to H.264, HEVC, or AV1 transcodes with CPU headroom for additional video processing functions.Real-time Whisper speech-to-text transcription leveraging OpenAI's latest automatic speech recognition models is enabled by the Ampere GPU-Free AI technology and Altra family processors. This allows broadcasters to add closed captioning, translations, and more to live video feeds. The Quadra Video Server - Ampere Edition achieves unprecedented density and power efficiency for workloads ranging from simple format conversion to cutting-edge AI video analytics or reduced broadcast workflow complexity."This is the culmination of months of collaborative development to exacting requirements from large CDN customers," said Sean Varley, Chief Evangelist, and VP of Business Development at Ampere. "We selected our 96-core Ampere® Altra® processor to ensure these customers received unprecedented power efficiency, predictability, and performance for the densest video processing and streaming workloads with the horsepower to add valuable AI services like voice transcription through Ampere GPU-Free AI technology all in one power efficient server. This Quadra Video Server - Ampere Edition is a state-of-the-art advancement for video processing."Ben Lee, Director of Solution Architects at Supermicro, commented, "Combining Ampere's industry-leading CPUs and NETINT's Quadra video processing units in our MegaDC server provides an unmatched solution with maximum performance, density, and efficiency."The Quadra Video Server - Ampere Edition is now available at $19,000. Like all NETINT transcoders and servers, video engineers can control the new server via FFmpeg, GStreamer, or using the advanced SDK. Quadra Video Server – Ampere Edition is easily deployable to augment or replace existing transcoding resources or for greenfield installations.About NETINT TechnologiesNETINT Technologies is an innovator of ASIC-based video processing solutions for low-latency video transcoding on x86 and ARM-based servers. Users of NETINT solutions realize a 10X increase in encoding density and a 20X reduction in carbon emissions compared to CPU-based software encoding solutions.NETINT is a VC-backed company made up of silicon innovators passionate about building high-impact solutions that leave an indelible mark on the world. NETINT R&D and business offices are in Vancouver, Toronto, and Shanghai. Visit netint to learn more.About AmpereAmpere is a modern semiconductor company designing the future of cloud computing with the world's first Cloud Native Processors. Built for the sustainable Cloud with the highest performance and best performance per watt, Ampere processors accelerate the delivery of all cloud computing applications. Ampere Cloud Native Processors provide industry-leading cloud performance, power efficiency, and scalability. For more information, visit Ampere Computing.About Super Micro Computer, Inc.Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first-to-market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure.

Jan Ozer

Netint

+1 276-235-8542

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn