The Meritage Collection Unveils New Stay Golden Loyalty Program

The brand-new rewards and recognition program provides customized guest experiences across five participating hotel properties

- Ajeet Anand, SVP of Commercialization, Pacific Hospitality GroupIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Meritage Collection , bringing you the best in hotels with acclaimed luxury resorts, is launching Stay Golden , a brand-new rewards and recognition program aimed to create customized experiences for guests staying at one of five Meritage Collection properties. Stay Golden is a free-to-enroll membership, inviting guests to enjoy exclusive benefits and earn elite status based on the number of nights they stay at qualifying rates at one of The Meritage Collection hotels during the calendar year.The Meritage Collection features five independent lifestyle hotels and resorts including Paséa Hotel & Spa in Huntington Beach, Hotel Viata in the Texas Hill Country, Ko'a Kea Resort on Poipu Beach in Kauai, and two Napa Valley properties – The Meritage Resort and Spa and Grand Reserve at the Meritage. All guests booking their stay directly through The Meritage Collection hotel website are invited to enroll in the Stay Golden rewards program.“Since day one, The Meritage Collection properties have focused on delivering high-quality, memorable experiences, so our guests feel their lives have been positively impacted after a hotel stay,” said Ajeet Anand, SVP of Commercialization, Pacific Hospitality Group.“Stay Golden provides a brand-new opportunity for us to create unique experiences for our guests to enjoy. Possibilities are infinite and we can't wait to start rolling out our new rewards program and keep devising new ways to build memories at one of our Meritage Collection hotels and resorts.”Stay Golden enrollment automatically unlocks benefits at properties across the entire Meritage Collection and will initially consist of two membership levels, 18- and 24-Karat. Members can join the 18-Karat level and maintain status with 0-3 qualifying nights in a calendar year. 18-Karat members will receive perks such as a complimentary welcome drink voucher upon check-in and a spa enhancement to any paid spa treatment during their stay. After staying four nights and longer at a qualifying rate during the calendar year, members then move to the 24-Karat level with elevated member benefits including room upgrades and late check-out, as available. During their stay at participating hotels, 18- and 24-Karat members can unlock exclusive perks and unique experiences only available through the new Stay Golden program including a ten percent discount off their next hotel stay. Enrollment is required prior to the check-in process for guests to experience the Stay Golden member perks.The Meritage Collection of properties are steeped in the local experience – and with the addition of Stay Golden, new local experiences will be available to guests at every touchpoint during their stay. Stay Golden members are invited to receive early access to exclusive signature events and elevated experiences crafted by each property. These distinctive experiences include the Annual Lobster Feed or the Wine Classic full weekend extravaganza in Napa, invigorating wellness events in Huntington Beach, Calif., and captivating experiences in the scenic Texas Hill Country. Additional new events will be added to each hotel destination throughout the year for the growing Stay Golden community members.Guests can enroll for the Stay Golden loyalty program at any The Meritage Collection properties. For more information on Stay Golden and how to enroll, please visit: stay-golden .About Meritage Collection:The Meritage Collection blends iconic, one-of-a-kind places with locally inspired enrichment programs designed for the curious traveler. A uniquely laid-back approach to the good life reflects the warm, sunshine-soaked California roots. With acclaimed resorts in Napa Valley, Kauai, Huntington Beach, Austin and soon to be Phoenix, the Meritage Collection truly sets the stage for the extraordinary. Each unique property within the collection offers an exclusive encounter with an iconic location along with a flawless blend of luxury and comfort. Indulge in lavish accommodations, inimitable amenities, and world-class service while being inspired by the natural beauty, effortless bliss, and unexpected adventure found at each Meritage Collection resort. For more information visit .

