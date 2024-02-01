Leverage AI For CMS Open Payments Data : Qordata Introduces Qorai

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Transform How To Interact with the Published CMS Open Payments Data

- Mohammad Ovais, CEO & Founder of qordata Inc, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- qordata, a leader in data-driven compliance solutions for life sciences companies, proudly announces the launch of qorAI . This tool is specifically designed to facilitate seamless interactions with CMS Open Payments data, making data exploration more intuitive and accessible.qorAI is designed to:- Help users easily understand CMS Open Payments data, reducing the learning curve associated with traditional data querying methods. This makes data exploration more intuitive for a wider audience and can save time and money.- Enable users to set benchmarks against other life sciences companies, comparing internal policies and checking for potential non-compliance areas.- Leverage machine learning and artificial intelligence to learn from user interactions, continuously improve performance, and provide more accurate and relevant insights.- Provide instant responses and real-time assistance, promptly addressing user queries related to healthcare providers' open payments data, teaching hospitals, or companies.By embracing this innovative tool, teams can transform their data exploration experience and usher into the future of compliance intelligence.For more information and to signup for a free subscription, visit us at qordataAbout qordata Inc.qordata provides CMS Open Payments Reporting solution for life sciences compliance that enables them to submit Federal & State Spend reports completely, accurately and timely.Their extensive domain expertise and advanced analytics enable them to deliver actionable insights. These insights empower compliance teams to ensure scalability, enhance efficiency, and analyze data at a scale that strengthens decision-making and leads to better outcomes.

