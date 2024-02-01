Release Date Set For Film Camp Pleasant Lake With Jonathan Lipnicki, Bonnie Aarons, Christopher Sky, And Mike Ferguson

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Camp Pleasant Lake with Jonathan Lipnicki, Bonnie Aarons, Christopher Sky, and Mike Ferguson

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DeskPop Entertainment has officially announced the release date for 1980s-inspired slasher film, "Camp Pleasant Lake." Scheduled to hit select theaters and video-on-demand (VOD) platforms on February 27, 2024."Camp Pleasant Lake" revolves around a couple determined to breathe new life into an old campsite. Little do they know, their endeavor connects them to a sinister history, unveiling a two-decade-old mystery involving a missing young girl. As the narrative unfolds, the protagonists find themselves entangled in eerie events and must confront malevolent forces linked to a brutal crime.The star-studded cast includes familiar faces such as Jonathan Lipnicki ("Jerry Maguire "), Bonnie Aarons ("The Nun"), Andrew Divoff ("Wishmaster), Michael Paré ("Eddie and the Cruisers"), Robert LaSardo ("Death Race"), Mike Ferguson ("Amityville Uprising"), and Christopher Sky ("Stay Out"). Additionally, the lineup includes Raf Adame, Peter Newman, Rudy Ledbetter, Sajid Ali, Greg Tally, Jeff A. Cooper, and Jeffrey Bele.This cinematic venture is the brainchild of writer and director Thomas Walton, produced in collaboration with Jared Safier. The talented director of photography, David Mitch Parks , has skillfully captured the essence of the film. Jackson Everest and David M. Parks serve as producers, with Michael Joy as the associate producer, and Michael Mahal taking on the role of executive producer.For all the latest information, including showtimes and availability, be sure to visit DeskPop Entertainment's official website, deskpopentertainment.

