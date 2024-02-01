Omni Cubed® Announces Two New Innovative Products

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SHINGLE SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Omni Cubed® announces two new products for the stone and countertop installation industry - the Waterfall Pro Pack and Miter-ItTM v3.The Waterfall Pro Pack is a one-stop tool for waterfall installs that eliminates the need for shims. The pack includes a compact version of Omni Cubed®'s 90° Stealth SeamerTM Auto, their Waterfall JackTM set, and a 25-yard roll of their Kung Fu Tape® for added convenience.The Miter-ItTM v3 is an easy-to-use jig that allows finished-side-up miter laminations. This new and improved tool is 4” longer than the previous version, accommodating mitered edges from 1”-9” tall, and is now sold as a single unit to better meet the needs of installers."At Omni Cubed®, we are dedicated to pushing boundaries and continuously redefining industry standards,” said Derek Westlund, CEO of Omni Cubed®.“We prioritize listening to our customers, understanding their challenges, and providing innovative solutions that empower them to work more efficiently.”Omni Cubed® is known for empowering installers with innovative tools that not only streamline their workflow but also elevate the quality of their craft.About Omni Cubed®Omni Cubed is a leading provider of innovative tools and equipment for the stone industry. With over 20 years of experience, the company is committed to providing quality products that increase efficiency, productivity, and safety for stone and glass fabricators and installers. Their product line includes advanced material handling solutions, as well as seam setters and refinishing tools that are designed to make working with stone and glass more efficient and safe. All products are proudly manufactured and assembled in the USA. For more information, please visit .Cory JenkinsInfuze, LLC...

