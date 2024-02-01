Mavagi Enterprises, Inc. Champions Inclusivity With Upcoming Hiring Event For Individuals With Disabilities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Empowering the Workforce: Mavagi Enterprises, Inc., to Host a Specialized Hiring Event Focused on Employing Disabled Veterans and Other People with Disabilities

ROBINS, GEORGIA, USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MAVAGI Enterprises Inc. is set to conduct a hiring event aimed at enhancing workforce diversity by integrating individuals with disabilities, including disabled veterans, into their company. The event emphasizes the organization's dedication to fostering an inclusive work environment and is scheduled for February 15, 2024, at Warner Robins Church of Christ, 1947 Watson Blvd, Warner Robins, GA 31093 from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

The company recognizes that disabilities, whether visible or not, can influence an individual's life in multiple domains. MAVAGI Enterprises Inc. values the distinct viewpoints and abilities that persons with disabilities can bring to the workforce. This hiring initiative is not just about providing employment but also about creating a community where everyone's capabilities and contributions are recognized.

Offerings from MAVAGI Enterprises Inc.:

Competitive compensation

Comprehensive benefits

An environment that supports and includes all employees

Event Features:

Personalized interviews with MAVAGI's team

An option for candidates to pre-register for interviews to ensure a smooth process

Applicants are required to be at least 18 years old. MAVAGI Enterprises Inc. invites all individuals who are interested in meaningful employment opportunities to attend.

Statement from MAVAGI Enterprises Inc.:

"A diverse workforce is a strong workforce. At MAVAGI Enterprises Inc., we strive to create opportunities that are not limited by an individual's disability but are enhanced by the unique skills and perspectives they bring," said Karina Hernandez, President at MAVAGI Enterprises Inc.

About MAVAGI Enterprises Inc.:

MAVAGI Enterprises Inc. is committed to the employment and empowerment of disabled veterans and others with disabilities. Their mission is to challenge traditional employment norms by building a team that is diverse, competent, and deeply driven.

For additional information about MAVAGI Enterprises Inc. and the upcoming hiring event, please contact:



Bobby Ehrig

...

210-268-9609

KARINA HERNANDEZ

Mavagi Enterprises

+1 210-982-4088

...

Visit us on social media:

Other