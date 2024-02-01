GOODABLE ANNOUNCES CLINICAL TRIAL RESULTS: SCIENCE-BACKED PLATFORM IMPROVES MOOD BY 96%, DEPRESSION SYMPTOMS BY 22%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Innovative wellness platform uses proprietary AI to deliver clinically-backed wellness outcomes

TORONTO, CANADA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Goodable , a first-of-its-kind platform that uses AI to deliver wholesome mental health programming to any screen, announced the results of its clinical trials today. The results establish Goodable's ability to improve overall mood, anxiety, and depression by as much as 96% – in as little as five minutes per day.Two randomized control trials were conducted. The first measured behavioral health outcomes from one-time exposure to Goodable's AI-sourced and generated content. It successfully resulted in:- Reducing depression symptoms by 62%- Reducing anxiety symptoms by 45%- Improving overall mood by 96%The outcomes were delivered with strong statistical significance (p≤0.05) through industry-leading measurement scales (PHQ9, CES-D, BAI, PSS-10), and delivered with just five minutes of exposure to Goodable. Upon successful completion of the first clinical trial, a second trial was conducted to measure behavioral health outcomes over a 10-day period. This second, longitudinal clinical trial resulted in:- Mitigating anxiety symptoms by 25% over a 10-day period- Mitigating depression symptoms by 22% over a 10-day periodBoth trials were conducted under the supervision of a leading expert in Behavioral Psychology from the University of Madison-Wisconsin to ensure the reliability and validity of the findings.“Since our inception, we've been on a mission to help millions of people live a happier and healthier life. I'm thrilled to share the results of these trials. They're a major milestone for us as we continue to build a category-defining company that delivers hope and joy when the world needs it the most”.- Muhammad Lila, Founder & CEOMental health is the world's biggest epidemic with 41% of the entire population currently struggling with some sort of mental health condition. This year, employers will lose 12 billion working days to anxiety and depression, which amounts to a total market opportunity of $1.4 trillion (USD). In North America, an estimated 55 million people currently struggle with anxiety and depression. Goodable's science-backed solution automatically removes all the negativity from content feeds and replaces it with daily, healthy programming that is now clinically-validated.“Obviously we're thrilled with the results - but we're not surprised,” adds Goodable CEO Muhammad Lila.“An average person spends 151 minutes every day consuming unhealthy content. Companies spend billions of dollars a year unsuccessfully trying to treat the symptoms but they ignore the cause. We solve the problem at the source.”Notably, in the clinical trials Goodable delivered stronger behavioral wellness outcomes than gratitude journaling, which is among the most commonly prescribed psychological interventions for depression. Unlike other mental health platforms, Goodable does not require users to adopt a new user behavior such as mindful meditation. Instead, it delivers results through something users already do every day.About GoodableGoodable is a health and wellness startup that uses proprietary AI to deliver daily positive mental health programming through the most addictive experience in the world - your newsfeed. Founded by veteran Warzone Correspondent Muhammad Lila (CNN, ABC, CBC), it exists as an app with users in 91+ countries, as well as an API that generates more than 80 million screen impressions per month.A full summary of the clinical trial results is available to accredited members of the media. To learn more, visit .###For media inquiries:Muhammad LilaFounder & CEO...Jonathan VizeDirector of Content...

