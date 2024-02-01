'Interim Budget Reflects Progress Of Eastern India Is Priority For Govt'

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Feb 1 (IANS) The 'Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) North East Initiative', on Thursday hailed the interim Union Budget presented in the Lok Sabha by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Speaking about the interim Union Budget Mahesh Kumar Saharia, Chairman of ICC, North Eastern Initiative said that the Budget has been very inclusive taking all categories of citizens along with all the basic economic parameters.

He said that the Finance Minister specifically mentioned in her budget speech that the development of the eastern part of India is a priority for the government of India.

This perspective of the government boosts new economic activities and opportunities for the northeast region, said Saharia.

The ICC, NE chapter chief said that the government has steadfastly focused on promoting inclusivity and guaranteeing sufficient living accommodations for everyone.

Sarat Kumar Jain, Chairman of Assam and Meghalaya Chapter of Indian Chamber of Commerce greatly endorsed this new vision of the government.

Jain said that rooftop solarisation to give one crore households 300 units of free electricity per month initiative would boost the new start-up ecosystem in the northeastern region.

Federation of Industry & Commerce of North Eastern Region (FINER) ex-Chairman R.S. Joshi said that Narendra Modi government has not only transformed the economy but also now is in full command and aggressively forging ahead.

Trebling tax collection, mind boggling Infa push, unprecedented economic reforms, solid Infra push to the northeastern region are some hallmarks of PM Modi Era, Joshi said.

