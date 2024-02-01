Nitish Is Past, Tejashwi Is The Future: Shivanand Tiwari

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Feb 1 (IANS) RJD national Vice-President Shivanand Tiwari claimed on Thursday that Nitish Kumar is the past, while Tejashwi Yadav is the future leader of Bihar.

“Nitish Kumar always targeted the ruling of Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi. He used to say that women could not step out of their homes before 2005,” the veteran RJD leader said.

“Talking about what happened in Bihar 20 years ago will take you nowhere. The people of Bihar want to know why they did not get jobs in the 17 years of Nitish's tenure,” he said.

The Mahagathbandhan government was formed 17 months ago, after which Nitish Kumar adopted the vision of Tejashwi Yadav and started working on giving jobs to the common people. How could such a miracle happen? It was due to Tejashwi Yadav and the people of Bihar know that,” Tiwari said.

“You cannot reduce the stature of Tejashwi Yadav by calling him 'baccha' (child). Nitish Kumar is a past leader, while Tejashwi Yadav is the future,” Tiwari said.

--IANS

ajk/arm