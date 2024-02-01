Rajasthan BJP Chief Terms Interim Budget 'Excellent & Powerful'

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Feb 1 (IANS) Rajasthan BJP President C.P. Joshi described the Interim Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as "brilliant and powerful".

He called it "an all-embracing budget for the upliftment of all sections of the society" including farmers, youth, women and poors.

Joshi expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Sitharaman for the budget.

He said that the Modi government is moving forward on the path of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. "The budget presents a detailed roadmap towards the goal of a developed India by 2047. The needs and aspirations of poor, women, youth, and farmers are our top priority. Efforts are being made to bring change in the lives of common people; work has also been done to empower the youth," Joshi said.

